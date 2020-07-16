All apartments in Brooklyn
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
495 Franklin Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

495 Franklin Avenue

495 Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

495 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
LARGE 2 BED, 2 BATH GROUND DUPLEX TOWNHOUSE APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND OUTDOOR SPACE ON THE BORDER OF CLINTON HILL AND BED STUY. AVAILABLE AUG 1. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Apartment Features:
- Approximately 1500 sq ft
- Private outdoor space can BBQ (About 200 sq ft)
- 2 bed, 2 bath
- High ceilings
- Hardwood Floors
- Dishwasher
- Shared laundry room (washer and dryer)
- 1 Block to Franklin Ave C train station
- Close to supermarket, bars, restaurants, transportation

No pets. No smoking.

Please email for an appointment.

Note: pictures from previous tenant. However, the video is current.,2 BED, 2 BATH DUPLEX TOWNHOUSE APARTMENT WITH OUTDOOR SPACE ON THE BORDER OF CLINTON HILL AND BED STUY. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1.

Apartment Features
*Approximately 1500 sq ft
*2 bed, 2 bath
*High ceilings
*Hardwood Floors
*Private outdoor space - can bbq
*Dishwasher
*Shared laundry room (washer and dryer)
*1 Block to Franklin Ave C train station.
*Close to supermarket, bars, restaurants, transportation

No pets. No smoking.

Please email for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 495 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
495 Franklin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 495 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 495 Franklin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 495 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
495 Franklin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 495 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 495 Franklin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 495 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 495 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 495 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 495 Franklin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 495 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 495 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 495 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 495 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 495 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 495 Franklin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 495 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 495 Franklin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
