495 Franklin Avenue

Amenities
LARGE 2 BED, 2 BATH GROUND DUPLEX TOWNHOUSE APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND OUTDOOR SPACE ON THE BORDER OF CLINTON HILL AND BED STUY. AVAILABLE AUG 1. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST
Apartment Features:
- Approximately 1500 sq ft
- Private outdoor space can BBQ (About 200 sq ft)
- 2 bed, 2 bath
- High ceilings
- Hardwood Floors
- Dishwasher
- Shared laundry room (washer and dryer)
- 1 Block to Franklin Ave C train station
- Close to supermarket, bars, restaurants, transportation
No pets. No smoking.
Please email for an appointment.
Note: pictures from previous tenant. However, the video is current.,2 BED, 2 BATH DUPLEX TOWNHOUSE APARTMENT WITH OUTDOOR SPACE ON THE BORDER OF CLINTON HILL AND BED STUY. AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1.
Apartment Features
*Approximately 1500 sq ft
*2 bed, 2 bath
*High ceilings
*Hardwood Floors
*Private outdoor space - can bbq
*Dishwasher
*Shared laundry room (washer and dryer)
*1 Block to Franklin Ave C train station.
*Close to supermarket, bars, restaurants, transportation
No pets. No smoking.
Please email for an appointment.