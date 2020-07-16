495 Franklin Avenue

Amenities

LARGE 2 BED, 2 BATH GROUND DUPLEX TOWNHOUSE APARTMENT WITH HIGH CEILINGS AND OUTDOOR SPACE ON THE BORDER OF CLINTON HILL AND BED STUY. AVAILABLE AUG 1. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST



Apartment Features:

- Approximately 1500 sq ft

- Private outdoor space can BBQ (About 200 sq ft)

- 2 bed, 2 bath

- High ceilings

- Hardwood Floors

- Dishwasher

- Shared laundry room (washer and dryer)

- 1 Block to Franklin Ave C train station

- Close to supermarket, bars, restaurants, transportation



No pets. No smoking.



Please email for an appointment.



