491 Tompkins Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Just in is a Brand New 1 Bedroom on one of Bed-Stuy's hottest streets - Tompkins Ave! Renovated to perfection with a modern kitchen featuring SS appliances including dishwasher and microwave, Large living room, and spacious bedroom. Large windows provide plenty of sunlight. Laundry on site. Split units for Air Conditioning and video intercomLocated around the corner from the C train and a couple blocks to A train. Along with an abundance of really him cafes, restaurants, bars, and local shops along Tompkins Ave and Fulton St around the corner. This Bedford Stuyvesant location cannot be beat!Pets on approval Guarantors Allowed RealStreet2546