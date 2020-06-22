All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:25 PM

491 Tompkins Ave

491 Tompkins Avenue · (516) 491-9593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

491 Tompkins Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
Just in is a Brand New 1 Bedroom on one of Bed-Stuy's hottest streets - Tompkins Ave! Renovated to perfection with a modern kitchen featuring SS appliances including dishwasher and microwave, Large living room, and spacious bedroom. Large windows provide plenty of sunlight. Laundry on site. Split units for Air Conditioning and video intercomLocated around the corner from the C train and a couple blocks to A train. Along with an abundance of really him cafes, restaurants, bars, and local shops along Tompkins Ave and Fulton St around the corner. This Bedford Stuyvesant location cannot be beat!Pets on approval Guarantors Allowed RealStreet2546

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 491 Tompkins Ave have any available units?
491 Tompkins Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 491 Tompkins Ave have?
Some of 491 Tompkins Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 491 Tompkins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
491 Tompkins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 491 Tompkins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 491 Tompkins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 491 Tompkins Ave offer parking?
No, 491 Tompkins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 491 Tompkins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 491 Tompkins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 491 Tompkins Ave have a pool?
No, 491 Tompkins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 491 Tompkins Ave have accessible units?
No, 491 Tompkins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 491 Tompkins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 491 Tompkins Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 491 Tompkins Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 491 Tompkins Ave has units with air conditioning.
