471 5th Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

We have a gorgeous newly renovated large three bedrooms apartment located in Prime Park Slope Area available to rent on July 1st!



The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Heat and hot water are included.



The bathroom has ultra-modern fixtures, ceramic tiles and a window for ventilation.



There are hardwood floors, an exposed brick wall, lot of windows and great closet space throughout the unit.



The apartment is located one block from F train station. Also is near to F/G/R at 4 Av-9 St, F/G at 7th Av, R at Prospect Av, F/G at Prospect Park-15 St, R at Union St.