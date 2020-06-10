All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

471 5th Avenue

471 5th Avenue · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

471 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
We have a gorgeous newly renovated large three bedrooms apartment located in Prime Park Slope Area available to rent on July 1st!

The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Heat and hot water are included.

The bathroom has ultra-modern fixtures, ceramic tiles and a window for ventilation.

There are hardwood floors, an exposed brick wall, lot of windows and great closet space throughout the unit.

The apartment is located one block from F train station. Also is near to F/G/R at 4 Av-9 St, F/G at 7th Av, R at Prospect Av, F/G at Prospect Park-15 St, R at Union St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 5th Avenue have any available units?
471 5th Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 471 5th Avenue have?
Some of 471 5th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
471 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 471 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 471 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 471 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 471 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 471 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 471 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 471 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 471 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 471 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 5th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 471 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 471 5th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
