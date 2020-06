Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Truly a rare find! 2 bedrooms on 12 street and 8th ave, you cant beat that location, 1/2 a block to prospect park and 2 blocks from the f train, this unique 2 bedrooms is located in a beautiful well maintained 4 story building, 3 flights up and you'll have a corner 2 bedrooms with hardwood floors, tons of light, high ceilings nice kitchen/bathroom, this is a must see apartment, call now wont last! cats ok no dogs, available July 1