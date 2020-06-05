All apartments in Brooklyn
470 Manhattan Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:13 AM

470 Manhattan Avenue

470 Manhattan Avenue · (212) 475-9000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

470 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,830

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
$1500 Signing Bonus for Leases starting Imm-July!

No Fee! NO SECURITY DEPOSIT AT LEASE SIGNING!

Free Amenities for the First Year!*

*Limited Time Offer

Start and end your day with a gorgeous walk through McCarren park to the L subway line, 10 minutes away!

In the middle of two of Brooklyn's most desirable neighborhoods, Williamsburg and Greenpoint, and overlooking McCarren Park, 470 Manhattan is perfectly situated. The location grants residents' access to one of Brooklyn's most engaging parks complete with features like running tracks, sports fields, a skate park, a pool and an ice-skating rink. A quiet little nook with direct access to all of the action, 470 Manhattan is positioned to provide residents a living experience unlike any other.

Perfectly programmed amenities can be found throughout 470 Manhattan. From the lounge and gym with a designated yoga area, to the roof deck with amazing skyline views, residents can access what they need throughout 470 Manhattan without leaving the comfort of the building.

Located directly between the vibrant and creative neighborhoods of Williamsburg and Greenpoint, and across the street from McCarren Park, 470 Manhattan is your gateway to Northern Brooklyn.

Contact Us For Additional Availability And Contactless Tours!

All photos are for illustrative purposes showcasing the model units.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Manhattan Avenue have any available units?
470 Manhattan Avenue has a unit available for $2,830 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 470 Manhattan Avenue have?
Some of 470 Manhattan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Manhattan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
470 Manhattan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Manhattan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 470 Manhattan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 470 Manhattan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 470 Manhattan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 470 Manhattan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 Manhattan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Manhattan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 470 Manhattan Avenue has a pool.
Does 470 Manhattan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 470 Manhattan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Manhattan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Manhattan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 Manhattan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
