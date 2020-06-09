All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

470 Dean Street

470 Dean St · (718) 384-5304
Location

470 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
Introducing The Heritage Dean Street, a breathtaking new residential rental building situated at the intersection of three of Brooklyn's most dynamic neighborhoods: Downtown, Park Slope and Prospect Heights. Developed by PRD Realty Corp. and designed by the renowned Durukan Design, each of the sixty-four (64) residences exude classic sophistication with oversized expansive layouts and high-end finishes. No expense was spared when designing the exclusive rental residences at The Heritage Dean Street, whose luxury finishes could be called the best in Downtown Brooklyn. The airy residences effortlessly combine sophisticated elegance with modern sensibility that includes custom Italian wood cabinetry with brass details, natural hardwood floors, modern detail lighting, custom bathroom vanities, sleek bathroom tiles and the convenience of premium kitchen appliances by Grohe, Fisher & Paykel, Bosch, and Blomberg.Residents of Heritage Dean Street enjoy the luxury and convenience of its comprehensive collection of amenities including lushly furnished and thoughtfully designed common spaces. When entering the building, residents are first welcomed into the designer lobby which previews the expansive elegance within. Designed in a comfortably sophisticated style, the dual sided Resident's Lounge opens onto two airy sundecks; one which overlooks the Barclay's Center. The Resident Lounge offers residents complimentary Wi-Fi, television and personal workspaces as well as a bar for low key private gatherings alongside a custom fireplace for cozy nights at home. A spectacular roof deck surveys panoramic views of the incomparable Manhattan skyline, while community barbecues and dining areas are available for outdoor gatherings. Sunshine-lovers will especially appreciate the state-of-the-art outdoor gym for their morning workouts.Heritage Dean Street's central Brooklyn location positions it just minutes away from some of the city's most beloved institutions including the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Prospect Park, and Barclay's Center. The historic neighborhood also offers a plethora of restaurants, shops, gyms, and supermarkets. Commutes to the city are the easiest anywhere in New York City, with the Atlantic Avenue/Barclay's Center Station offering the B, Q, 2, 3, 4, D, N, R, G, A, and C lines one block away. Heritage Dean is a pet friendly building!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Dean Street have any available units?
470 Dean Street has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 470 Dean Street have?
Some of 470 Dean Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
470 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Dean Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 470 Dean Street is pet friendly.
Does 470 Dean Street offer parking?
Yes, 470 Dean Street does offer parking.
Does 470 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 470 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 470 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 470 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
