464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities bbq/grill

Big space with over 1050sf! Enjoy your own huge garden with BBQ, flowers and lovely furniture! Master bedroom: queen bed, comfortable mattress & plush covers, dresser, closet. Two full bathrooms! 2nd bedroom: queen size bed, plush covers, dressers, closets & large desk & chair. Living room with full kitchen, family dining table, sleeper/sofa & TV. Few steps from street level.

464 Classon Avenue has four floor-through apartments and is close to transportation, shopping and dining in a safe and attractive area. The Garden Suite has exclusive access to our garden. Each apartment has two bedrooms and, except for the Parlor Suite, each has two bathrooms.