Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:00 AM

464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

464 Classon Avenue · (917) 239-7989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

464 Classon Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Big space with over 1050sf! Enjoy your own huge garden with BBQ, flowers and lovely furniture! Master bedroom: queen bed, comfortable mattress & plush covers, dresser, closet. Two full bathrooms! 2nd bedroom: queen size bed, plush covers, dressers, closets & large desk & chair. Living room with full kitchen, family dining table, sleeper/sofa & TV. Few steps from street level.
464 Classon Avenue has four floor-through apartments and is close to transportation, shopping and dining in a safe and attractive area. The Garden Suite has exclusive access to our garden. Each apartment has two bedrooms and, except for the Parlor Suite, each has two bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms have any available units?
464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms has a unit available for $4,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms currently offering any rent specials?
464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms pet-friendly?
No, 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms offer parking?
No, 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms does not offer parking.
Does 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms have units with washers and dryers?
No, 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms have a pool?
No, 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms does not have a pool.
Does 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms have accessible units?
No, 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms does not have accessible units.
Does 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms have units with dishwashers?
No, 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 464 Classon Avenue, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms has units with air conditioning.
