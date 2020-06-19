All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:19 AM

461 3rd Street

461 3rd Street · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

461 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
Property Amenities
461 3rd Street Apt 2R | Lease break. Current tenant offering to cover half of June rent for immediate occupancy.&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt;&lt;br&gt; Centrally located Park Slope 2nd floor three-bedroom apartment available for immediate move-in. Truly a rare treat! Approximately 1,400 SF the apartment blends traditional brownstone Brooklyn living with modern amenities. The large living room separated from the formal dining room by wonderful pocket doors and has some great south facing windows. There is a hallway that leads you to the bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a dishwasher and ample storage in the cabinets. Laundry is available in the basement. Call today to schedule a private viewing before this unique Park Slope apartment rents.&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; Sorry, NO PETS.&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 3rd Street have any available units?
461 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 461 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
461 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 461 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 461 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 461 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 461 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 461 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 461 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 461 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 461 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 461 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 461 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
