461 3rd Street Apt 2R | Lease break. Current tenant offering to cover half of June rent for immediate occupancy.<br><br><br> Centrally located Park Slope 2nd floor three-bedroom apartment available for immediate move-in. Truly a rare treat! Approximately 1,400 SF the apartment blends traditional brownstone Brooklyn living with modern amenities. The large living room separated from the formal dining room by wonderful pocket doors and has some great south facing windows. There is a hallway that leads you to the bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a dishwasher and ample storage in the cabinets. Laundry is available in the basement. Call today to schedule a private viewing before this unique Park Slope apartment rents.<br> <br> Sorry, NO PETS.<br> <br> <br>