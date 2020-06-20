All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 441 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
441 2nd Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

441 2nd Street

441 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

441 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
We have a great two-bedroom apartment located in Park Slope available to rent as soon as possible!

The kitchen has oak custom cabinets, stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

The bathroom has modern amenities and white ceramic tiles.

There are hardwood floors and great closet space throughout the unit.

All of this is steps away from great restaurants and nightlife. Very close to F/G at 7th Av, R at Union St, F/G/R at 4 Av and 9 St, 2/3 at Grand Army Plaza, B/Q at 7th Av

Ladies and gentlemen this is the deal of the week and it won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 2nd Street have any available units?
441 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 441 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
441 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 441 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 441 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 441 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 441 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 441 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 441 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 441 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 441 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology