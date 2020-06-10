All apartments in Brooklyn
4408 5th Avenue
4408 5th Avenue

4408 5th Avenue · (718) 422-2537
Location

4408 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220
Sunset Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit RETAIL · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Extraordinary Turn-Key Restaurant Opportunity on Primetime 5th Ave Retail in Sunset Park!4408 5th Ave is approximately 18.5' X 100' runs the full lot features combined gross ~3700SF with ~1,850SF on the ground floor and ~1850SF on the lower level. Ceiling Heights are respectively 114 on the ground and 8 on the lower level. Fully equipped commercial kitchen, HVAC, two (2) walk-ins, two bathrooms, office, and plenty of storage including wine storage. Current seating can easily be configured to suit larger uses based on the space. Directly across the street from Sunset Park and right off the 45th St R subway stop and a short walk to the 36th St D/N/R subway stop, this Parkside location cannot be matched.Industry City and numerous developments has dramatically changed the landscape of the neighborhood to offer a blend of tradition and new that is on par with the top destinations in all of NYC. Major retailers & national tenants who have all settled in this emerging neighborhood: (just to name a few) Brooklyn Nets, Japan Village, Saks Off Fifth, Bed Bath & Beyond and more. Simply put, it's a rare opportunity for a serious business....Do not miss out!Please inquire for more details and setup a time to tour the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 5th Avenue have any available units?
4408 5th Avenue has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4408 5th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4408 5th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 5th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4408 5th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 4408 5th Avenue offer parking?
No, 4408 5th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4408 5th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 5th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 5th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4408 5th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4408 5th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4408 5th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 5th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 5th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4408 5th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4408 5th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
