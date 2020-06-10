4408 5th Avenue

Amenities

Extraordinary Turn-Key Restaurant Opportunity on Primetime 5th Ave Retail in Sunset Park!4408 5th Ave is approximately 18.5' X 100' runs the full lot features combined gross ~3700SF with ~1,850SF on the ground floor and ~1850SF on the lower level. Ceiling Heights are respectively 114 on the ground and 8 on the lower level. Fully equipped commercial kitchen, HVAC, two (2) walk-ins, two bathrooms, office, and plenty of storage including wine storage. Current seating can easily be configured to suit larger uses based on the space. Directly across the street from Sunset Park and right off the 45th St R subway stop and a short walk to the 36th St D/N/R subway stop, this Parkside location cannot be matched.Industry City and numerous developments has dramatically changed the landscape of the neighborhood to offer a blend of tradition and new that is on par with the top destinations in all of NYC. Major retailers & national tenants who have all settled in this emerging neighborhood: (just to name a few) Brooklyn Nets, Japan Village, Saks Off Fifth, Bed Bath & Beyond and more. Simply put, it's a rare opportunity for a serious business....Do not miss out!Please inquire for more details and setup a time to tour the property.