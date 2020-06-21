Amenities

Virtual Tour Available!44 Madison Street is a voluminous 25 ft. wide two family brick building that has been meticulously constructed and designed with the ultra modern urbanite in mind. Available for rent July 1, 2020, this four bedroom three and a half bathroom triplex smart home features an open concept culinary kitchen with generous German kitchen cabinetry, Gaggenau appliances, marble counters, and a lengthy center island with a built in countertop gas stove. Venture further into the first floor area and you'll find ample dining and living room space. Artfully designed, the dining/living area features a bijou powder room, soaring gallery ceilings, wide plank natural oak flooring, and a surround sound system which leads you to a large balcony and lower level garden that comes fully equipped with an outdoor wood burning pizza oven. Continue up the glass and wooden staircase to the second floor into the master bedroom, and find a generously proportioned master suite that can accommodate a California King bed, has a Peloton treadmill, a walk in closest, and a custom designed marble & tile en suite bathroom with Kohler fixtures, a free standing tub, double shower, and a floating double vanity. If youre in need of space & additional storage for the kids or you desire work space away from your living quarters, there are two additional rooms and a large closet at the opposite end of the floor which includes a laundry room, built-in shelving and all the space you'll need for the kids to have their own domain or for you to have that formal stay at home work space you desire. Escape to the third floor boudoir after a long day of home-schooling the kids and working from home to an enormous master bedroom/rec room with another en suite bath that is surrounded by two outdoor spaces for lounging, yoga, or mornings with a cup of coffee and the New York Times. And for those late night dinners and wine nights by candlelight, the fourth level has a roof deck terrace with an outdoor grill with treetop views of the neighborhood and the city. Located on the border of Clinton Hill and Bedford Stuyvesant, in close proximity to the C, S, & G trains, get acquainted with the neighborhood and mainstays like Speedy Romeos, Harts, and Stonefruit Espresso & Kitchen. Clinton Hill & Bedford Stuyvesant are home to some of the most resplendent real estate in New York City. From the tree-lined streets to nearby Fort Greene and Prospect Parks youll fall in love with the rich community, history, and spirit of the neighborhoods. Welcome to Brooklyn!Property is also available furnished for $13,750 per month.Property is also available for sale!Please contact the listing agent to inquire.