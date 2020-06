Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated

Renovated 1200 SQFT 2 bed floor through with brand new kitchen/dishwasher and a 800 sqft private yard!!!!!!! This is a true Rare find, apartment has lots of closet space, gets so much light since its a corner lot building! new bathroom with a tub beautiful galley kitchen in the back that opens up to a stunning garden this is a must see apartmentcall now! no dogs Video link - https://youtu.be/VhYDjZUcOy4