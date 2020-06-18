All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

436 Macon Street

436 Macon Street · (917) 757-1348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

436 Macon Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Pristine and uniquely renovated, welcome to this designers dream home located on one of the prettiest blocks in Bed-Stuy's Stuyvesant Heights historic district!
This one bed/one bath with private (and shared) garden space, boasts lots of original detail and modern updates that included a renovated kitchen and bathroom. With a private entrance, central ac, washer/dryer and floor to ceiling garden views to the garden, what more could you be looking for? Close to express A and C for easy access to Manhattan and Brooklyn plus all that Bed-Stay has to offer.
*** Email for more information**** Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Macon Street have any available units?
436 Macon Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 436 Macon Street currently offering any rent specials?
436 Macon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Macon Street pet-friendly?
No, 436 Macon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 436 Macon Street offer parking?
No, 436 Macon Street does not offer parking.
Does 436 Macon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Macon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Macon Street have a pool?
No, 436 Macon Street does not have a pool.
Does 436 Macon Street have accessible units?
No, 436 Macon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Macon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 Macon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 Macon Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 436 Macon Street has units with air conditioning.
