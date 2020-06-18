436 Macon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Pristine and uniquely renovated, welcome to this designers dream home located on one of the prettiest blocks in Bed-Stuy's Stuyvesant Heights historic district!

This one bed/one bath with private (and shared) garden space, boasts lots of original detail and modern updates that included a renovated kitchen and bathroom. With a private entrance, central ac, washer/dryer and floor to ceiling garden views to the garden, what more could you be looking for? Close to express A and C for easy access to Manhattan and Brooklyn plus all that Bed-Stay has to offer.

*** Email for more information**** Sorry no pets