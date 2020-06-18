436 Macon Street

Amenities
Pristine and uniquely renovated, welcome to this designers dream home located on one of the prettiest blocks in Bed-Stuy's Stuyvesant Heights historic district!
This one bed/one bath with private (and shared) garden space, boasts lots of original detail and modern updates that included a renovated kitchen and bathroom. With a private entrance, central ac, washer/dryer and floor to ceiling garden views to the garden, what more could you be looking for? Close to express A and C for easy access to Manhattan and Brooklyn plus all that Bed-Stay has to offer.
*** Email for more information**** Sorry no pets