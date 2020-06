Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This renovated huge one-bedroom apartment is an absolute Bed-Stuy Treasure! The bedroom will fit a king-size bed and additional furnishings. It's sun-drenched with bright windows. The large living area also stays bright with its eastern exposure. The kitchen has a dark stone countertop that creates a beautiful contrast against the light cabinetry and is complete with stainless steel appliances. This amazing unit features its original tub and is surrounded by subway style tiles. Heat and hot water are included. Make this your new home! The landlord will consider offers.