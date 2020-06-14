433 3rd Avenue

Amenities
Designed for the discerning taste, this space is generous in size and finishes, convenient in location and accessibility, sensible in pricing and value... and in one of Brooklyn`s most dynamic neighborhoods! Large, bright living space, lots of closet space, stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer hook-up (with an optional unit) and a beautiful common roofdeck! Spaces between each floor have been sound-proofed so that each unit offers unparalleled quiet and privacy. Call today to view...