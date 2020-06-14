All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:36 PM

433 3rd Avenue

433 3rd Avenue · (718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

433 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Gowanus

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Designed for the discerning taste, this space is generous in size and finishes, convenient in location and accessibility, sensible in pricing and value... and in one of Brooklyn`s most dynamic neighborhoods! Large, bright living space, lots of closet space, stainless steel kitchen with granite countertops, hardwood floors throughout, washer and dryer hook-up (with an optional unit) and a beautiful common roofdeck! Spaces between each floor have been sound-proofed so that each unit offers unparalleled quiet and privacy. Call today to view...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 433 3rd Avenue have any available units?
433 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 433 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 433 3rd Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 433 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
433 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 433 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 433 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 433 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 433 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 433 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 433 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 433 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 433 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 433 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 433 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 433 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 433 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 433 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 433 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
