** OUTDOOR PARADISE!! Welcome to the Penthouse at 419 Humboldt Street!!This is a MUST SEE apartment with over 1,800 sq ft of INTERIOR LIVING SPACE, 850 sq ft of PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE, and SUNLIGHT THROUGHOUT!! Windows and glass doors surround this full floor apartment, bringing in sun and light throughout the day. This Extraordinary Duplex has 3 Large Bedrooms, PLUS an additional Den or Office Space on second Floor. EVERY ROOM leads to private outdoor space! Enter this outstanding apartment through your private Foyer area, three flights up. The Living / Dining area is almost 30 feet by 15 feet, allowing a very generous living area. The outstanding Open Chef's Kitchen is spacious and well-designed & equipped with stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher & built-in microwave. Storage is plentiful with beautiful soft-closing cherry wood and white wood cabinets . A granite island provides additional space for food preparation and storage. The living room opens to two impressive balconies ~ great for entertaining or simply letting the outdoors in! The first floor of this duplex houses an over-sized master suite, with an en-suite master bathroom, a private terrace and 2 large closets that have been built out with shelving. A second large bedroom with it's own private terrace is on this floor as well. There is a common, full-sized bathroom upon entry to this apartment. Classic mosaic floor tile and subway wall tile, surround both bathrooms.Upstairs you will find 2 SPECTACULAR PRIVATE ROOF DECKS with UNOBSTRUCTED PANORAMIC SKYLINE VIEWS! Truly a rare find!! Furniture is already in place for easy outdoor living. Water and electric are accessible here as well. There is a large bedroom, with an additional separate room that is great for an office! This floor is also equipped with a large, walk-in storage closet.Central Heat & Air Conditioning allow you to control temperature with ease. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. There is Laundry in the building, and apartment is FIOS ready! BONUS!! Store your bikes or other items, in your PRIVATE STORAGE UNIT in the basement ~ dedicated to this apartment at no additional charge! The apartment has been perfectly painted and cleaned, and is move-in ready. The building includes a laundry room, private storage, security monitoring system and superintendent. Ideally located a few blocks to G train on Graham Avenue, and L train on Lorimer Street! This location offers amazing restaurants, shopping and gyms. Head out to close by Graham Avenue or Grand Street to explore some of this vibrant neighborhood's offerings. Located near popular Cooper Park & Dog Park, and McCarren Park. 419 Humboldt Street is a 7 unit, walk-up brick building, with Penthouse apartment located 3 flights from street entrance. Pets allowed with approval! This outstanding Williamsburg rental is Available July 1st! No Fee!! The Best of Williamsburg ~ There is no other apartment on the market that compares to this!!** Now Scheduling In-Person Private Showings! Please reach out to schedule your viewing.