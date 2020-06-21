Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

400 6th Street



Offering warmth and spacious living, this lovely residence welcomes you!

1400 square foot townhouse duplex in the heart of beautiful Park Slope, nested in between Fifth Avenue shopping extravaganza and tree-lined charming Sixth Avenue. Just a few blocks from the F, G & R lines and the greenery of Prospect Park.



Your private entrance is on the garden level and here is where you find your 3 generous bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. You may also proceed upstairs to the parlor floor and enjoy the generous space and sunlight.



Your days at home can be enjoyed in the grand parlor and dining room adorned with 2 original marble mantles, 12-foot ceilings, and beautiful wood floors. Tall windows allow sunlight to stream through the parlor floor making this 30-foot room shine. Open kitchen offers ample counter space, cabinets and a dishwasher. Your PRIVATE deck is adjacent to the kitchen. You can prepare your meals while delightfully gazing at the landscaped patio and Private backyard. A half bath is located on this level for guests and for convenience. The

basement level offers additional storage as well as a full size washer & dryer.



Now more than ever PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE IS A MUST. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea from the deck listening to peaceful sounds of the birds, taking in the serenity of a tranquil backyard. Imagine a fun-filled evening in the backyard hosting a delicious summer BQ gathering. Backyard and patio are a combined 1100 sqft and your deck is roughly 200sqft



COVID-19: Our primary concern is the health and safety of our owners and tenants, as well as building residents and the community at large. Due to NY on PAUSE, until further notice, we are currently showing this listing by virtual media only. Please email for further details.