400 6th Street

Location

400 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$6,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
400 6th Street

Offering warmth and spacious living, this lovely residence welcomes you!
1400 square foot townhouse duplex in the heart of beautiful Park Slope, nested in between Fifth Avenue shopping extravaganza and tree-lined charming Sixth Avenue. Just a few blocks from the F, G & R lines and the greenery of Prospect Park.

Your private entrance is on the garden level and here is where you find your 3 generous bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. You may also proceed upstairs to the parlor floor and enjoy the generous space and sunlight.

Your days at home can be enjoyed in the grand parlor and dining room adorned with 2 original marble mantles, 12-foot ceilings, and beautiful wood floors. Tall windows allow sunlight to stream through the parlor floor making this 30-foot room shine. Open kitchen offers ample counter space, cabinets and a dishwasher. Your PRIVATE deck is adjacent to the kitchen. You can prepare your meals while delightfully gazing at the landscaped patio and Private backyard. A half bath is located on this level for guests and for convenience. The
basement level offers additional storage as well as a full size washer & dryer.

Now more than ever PRIVATE OUTDOOR SPACE IS A MUST. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea from the deck listening to peaceful sounds of the birds, taking in the serenity of a tranquil backyard. Imagine a fun-filled evening in the backyard hosting a delicious summer BQ gathering. Backyard and patio are a combined 1100 sqft and your deck is roughly 200sqft

COVID-19: Our primary concern is the health and safety of our owners and tenants, as well as building residents and the community at large. Due to NY on PAUSE, until further notice, we are currently showing this listing by virtual media only. Please email for further details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 6th Street have any available units?
400 6th Street has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 6th Street have?
Some of 400 6th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
400 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 400 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 400 6th Street offer parking?
No, 400 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 400 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 6th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 6th Street have a pool?
No, 400 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 400 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 400 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 400 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
