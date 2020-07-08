All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 390 Pacific Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
390 Pacific Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

390 Pacific Street

390 Pacific Street · (718) 765-3738
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Boerum Hill
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

390 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
JUST LISTED with a REDUCED FEE: A three bedroom, 1 and a half bath upper duplex of 1650 square feet in a handsome Boerum Hill brownstone is available for occupancy July 1. One dramatic floor is devoted to an open living and dining room measuring 20 feet by 40 feet with two decorative fireplaces, it has north and south facing windows so it gets great light. A delightful open kitchen and half bath completes the floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a full bath with washer and dryer, and excellent closets. Up the stoop and through the carved mahogany brownstone doors, it is like entering your own townhome. On one of Boerum Hills prime Landmarked blocks, you are a very short 5 minute stroll to the A,C,G,F,2,3,4,5,R,B,Q trains and only 1 or 2 stops to Manhattan. Super convenient. And near all the shops, restaurants, and food emporiums, of Court and Smith Streets and Atlantic, 4th and 5th Avenues. Plus cinemas, BAM, Barclays Center and the Atlantic Center Mall. Cat ok, dog on consideration. Come see for yourself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Pacific Street have any available units?
390 Pacific Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 390 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
390 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 390 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 390 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 390 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 390 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 390 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 390 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 390 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 390 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 390 Pacific Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity