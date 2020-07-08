390 Pacific Street

Amenities

JUST LISTED with a REDUCED FEE: A three bedroom, 1 and a half bath upper duplex of 1650 square feet in a handsome Boerum Hill brownstone is available for occupancy July 1. One dramatic floor is devoted to an open living and dining room measuring 20 feet by 40 feet with two decorative fireplaces, it has north and south facing windows so it gets great light. A delightful open kitchen and half bath completes the floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms, a full bath with washer and dryer, and excellent closets. Up the stoop and through the carved mahogany brownstone doors, it is like entering your own townhome. On one of Boerum Hills prime Landmarked blocks, you are a very short 5 minute stroll to the A,C,G,F,2,3,4,5,R,B,Q trains and only 1 or 2 stops to Manhattan. Super convenient. And near all the shops, restaurants, and food emporiums, of Court and Smith Streets and Atlantic, 4th and 5th Avenues. Plus cinemas, BAM, Barclays Center and the Atlantic Center Mall. Cat ok, dog on consideration. Come see for yourself.