390 Lorimer Street

Amenities
Quiet alcove studio loft with both a private patio and rooftop cabana
Apartment features 13 ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, central air/heat, and an open kitchen layout with stainless steel appliances.
Building's amenities include:
Laundry room
Gym
Yoga room
Common courtyard
Bike storage
Pet spa.
Verizon Fios cable & internet as well as gas for $100 per month.
Apartment includes some furniture including furnished patio and some storage units.
Centrally located by the L, G, J, M & Z trains. L line for easy access to the waterfront and Union Square. G line and B48 bus (stops 1 block from the building) provides direct access to Downtown Brooklyn, Green Point, and Long Island City. The JMZ lines for direct access to the JFK Air-train, Downtown, Soho and Midtown.
,No Fee Sublet! 4 months available 2/1/18. Renewal lease possible. Apartment features 13 ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, central air/heat, and an open kitchen layout with stainless steel appliances.
Building's amenities include:Laundry roomGymYoga roomCommon courtyardBike storagePet spa. Verizon Fios cable & internet as well as gas for $100 per month.
Apartment includes some furniture - including furnished patio and some storage units.
Centrally located by the L, G, J, M & Z trains. L line for easy access to the waterfront and Union Square. G line and B48 bus (stops 1 block from the building) provides direct access to Downtown Brooklyn, Green Point, and Long Island City. The JMZ lines for direct access to the JFK Air-train, Downtown, Soho and Midtown.