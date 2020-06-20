390 Lorimer Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage internet access yoga

Quiet alcove studio loft with both a private patio and rooftop cabana



Apartment features 13 ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, central air/heat, and an open kitchen layout with stainless steel appliances.



Building's amenities include:

Laundry room

Gym

Yoga room

Common courtyard

Bike storage

Pet spa.

Verizon Fios cable & internet as well as gas for $100 per month.



Apartment includes some furniture including furnished patio and some storage units.



Centrally located by the L, G, J, M & Z trains. L line for easy access to the waterfront and Union Square. G line and B48 bus (stops 1 block from the building) provides direct access to Downtown Brooklyn, Green Point, and Long Island City. The JMZ lines for direct access to the JFK Air-train, Downtown, Soho and Midtown.



,No Fee Sublet! 4 months available 2/1/18. Renewal lease possible. Apartment features 13 ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, central air/heat, and an open kitchen layout with stainless steel appliances.

Building's amenities include:Laundry roomGymYoga roomCommon courtyardBike storagePet spa. Verizon Fios cable & internet as well as gas for $100 per month.

Apartment includes some furniture - including furnished patio and some storage units.

Centrally located by the L, G, J, M & Z trains. L line for easy access to the waterfront and Union Square. G line and B48 bus (stops 1 block from the building) provides direct access to Downtown Brooklyn, Green Point, and Long Island City. The JMZ lines for direct access to the JFK Air-train, Downtown, Soho and Midtown.