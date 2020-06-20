All apartments in Brooklyn
390 Lorimer Street
390 Lorimer Street

390 Lorimer St · No Longer Available
Location

390 Lorimer St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
Quiet alcove studio loft with both a private patio and rooftop cabana

Apartment features 13 ft ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, central air/heat, and an open kitchen layout with stainless steel appliances.

Building's amenities include:
Laundry room
Gym
Yoga room
Common courtyard
Bike storage
Pet spa.
Verizon Fios cable & internet as well as gas for $100 per month.

Apartment includes some furniture including furnished patio and some storage units.

Centrally located by the L, G, J, M & Z trains. L line for easy access to the waterfront and Union Square. G line and B48 bus (stops 1 block from the building) provides direct access to Downtown Brooklyn, Green Point, and Long Island City. The JMZ lines for direct access to the JFK Air-train, Downtown, Soho and Midtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Lorimer Street have any available units?
390 Lorimer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 390 Lorimer Street have?
Some of 390 Lorimer Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Lorimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
390 Lorimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Lorimer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 390 Lorimer Street is pet friendly.
Does 390 Lorimer Street offer parking?
Yes, 390 Lorimer Street does offer parking.
Does 390 Lorimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Lorimer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Lorimer Street have a pool?
No, 390 Lorimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 390 Lorimer Street have accessible units?
No, 390 Lorimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Lorimer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Lorimer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Lorimer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 Lorimer Street has units with air conditioning.
