39 Covert Street

LANDLORD WILL PAY 1/2 THE BROKER FEE! Spacious and sunny three bedroom, one bath apartment in Bushwick! Just blocks away from the Halsey Street J, in the heart of Bushwick, you will find this great second floor unit in a private house. The apartment is freshly renovated with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and a brand new kitchen and bathroom! The eat-in kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and chic grey cabinets. The bathroom is large and includes a full sized bathtub. Enjoy sunlight all day with windows in every room. Heat and hot water included and pets allowed on a case by case basis. Access to the J, Z trains on Chauncey St and the A, C on Rockaway Ave for a quick commute.