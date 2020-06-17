All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 39 Covert Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
39 Covert Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

39 Covert Street

39 Covert Street · (718) 483-6755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

39 Covert Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LANDLORD WILL PAY 1/2 THE BROKER FEE! Spacious and sunny three bedroom, one bath apartment in Bushwick! Just blocks away from the Halsey Street J, in the heart of Bushwick, you will find this great second floor unit in a private house. The apartment is freshly renovated with gorgeous hardwood floors throughout and a brand new kitchen and bathroom! The eat-in kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and chic grey cabinets. The bathroom is large and includes a full sized bathtub. Enjoy sunlight all day with windows in every room. Heat and hot water included and pets allowed on a case by case basis. Access to the J, Z trains on Chauncey St and the A, C on Rockaway Ave for a quick commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Covert Street have any available units?
39 Covert Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Covert Street have?
Some of 39 Covert Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Covert Street currently offering any rent specials?
39 Covert Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Covert Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 39 Covert Street is pet friendly.
Does 39 Covert Street offer parking?
No, 39 Covert Street does not offer parking.
Does 39 Covert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Covert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Covert Street have a pool?
No, 39 Covert Street does not have a pool.
Does 39 Covert Street have accessible units?
No, 39 Covert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Covert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 Covert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Covert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Covert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 39 Covert Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity