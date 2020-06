Amenities

bathtub internet access furnished

Sublease my studio starting from mid of June, until December with the option to extend. Date flexible.

Location: Prospect Heights, 5mins to Brooklyn Museum

All furnished with TV, queen bed, big closet, kitchen, bathtub and a portable washing machine

6mins walking to 2, 3 train station - Eastern parkway - Brooklyn Museum

10-12mins walking to B,Q train - 7th Avenue



Price: $1815

One month security deposit

Internet: $45 per month

Electricity and gas charges after the bill comes out