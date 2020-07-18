383 Knickerbocker Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Available for September 1st. Welcome to your new home in the heart of Bushwick! Come live in this recently renovated corner apartment. No expenses were spared to bring you stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, high-end fixtures, new hardwood floors, a beautiful windowed bathroom with light up vanity, dishwasher, and window AC units INCLUDED in each room. The apartment features a very large and sunny bedroom with a large closet and an interior room that is the perfect second bedroom, home office, studio space, or whatever else you can imagine! The large living room leads to the brand new open kitchen with beautiful high-end cabinetry and quartz countertops.383 Knickerbocker is located nearby some of the best bars, restaurants, and coffee shops in Bushwick, including Left Hand Path, Boobie Trap, Bushwick Public House, Dromedary Bar, Wheelhouse, Milk & Pull, Variety Coffee, and so many more. Great laundromat with drop off service just one block away.Two blocks to the L train at DeKalb Ave, 3 short blocks to M train at Knickerbocker Ave with an easy commute to Manhattan and one block to the B60 bus that runs to and from Williamsburg.