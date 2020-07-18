All apartments in Brooklyn
383 Knickerbocker Avenue
383 Knickerbocker Avenue

383 Knickerbocker Avenue · (718) 422-2537
Location

383 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Available for September 1st. Welcome to your new home in the heart of Bushwick! Come live in this recently renovated corner apartment. No expenses were spared to bring you stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, high-end fixtures, new hardwood floors, a beautiful windowed bathroom with light up vanity, dishwasher, and window AC units INCLUDED in each room. The apartment features a very large and sunny bedroom with a large closet and an interior room that is the perfect second bedroom, home office, studio space, or whatever else you can imagine! The large living room leads to the brand new open kitchen with beautiful high-end cabinetry and quartz countertops.383 Knickerbocker is located nearby some of the best bars, restaurants, and coffee shops in Bushwick, including Left Hand Path, Boobie Trap, Bushwick Public House, Dromedary Bar, Wheelhouse, Milk & Pull, Variety Coffee, and so many more. Great laundromat with drop off service just one block away.Two blocks to the L train at DeKalb Ave, 3 short blocks to M train at Knickerbocker Ave with an easy commute to Manhattan and one block to the B60 bus that runs to and from Williamsburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 Knickerbocker Avenue have any available units?
383 Knickerbocker Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 383 Knickerbocker Avenue have?
Some of 383 Knickerbocker Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 Knickerbocker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
383 Knickerbocker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 Knickerbocker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 383 Knickerbocker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 383 Knickerbocker Avenue offer parking?
No, 383 Knickerbocker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 383 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 Knickerbocker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 Knickerbocker Avenue have a pool?
No, 383 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 383 Knickerbocker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 383 Knickerbocker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 383 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 Knickerbocker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 383 Knickerbocker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 383 Knickerbocker Avenue has units with air conditioning.
