Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful true 2 bedroom apartment with 20 ft wide open porch, parquet floors with mahogany borders, fully tiled bathroom with Jacuzzi, real wood burning fireplace, wired for cable, one flight up, well kept 3 family home, Near all conveniences, This ad is by owner, there are no fees of any kind. Available for July 1, Occupancy.