Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:21 AM

375 76th Street

375 76th Street · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

375 76th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
AMAZING 1 BEDROOM FOR RENT IN BAY RIDGE Nestled ideally between tree line streets and easy commuting, this will be your next home. Built in the 1930's this building was made to last. As you enter your private entry, you are surrounded by high ceilings, modern updates and ample natural light on those perfect sunny days. Spanning over 800 square feet of living space, that alone is a luxury in the current NYC market. Every room in this unit is oversize for grand living. Hardwood floors are pristine and polished. Closets are abundant and hallway leads to newly renovated bathroom. Living room and oversized eat-in kitchen compliment each other with a breakfast bar connecting the two rooms. The bedroom is spacious and well lit naturally. The hardwood floors are pristine. A perfect setting to unwind after a long day. Did I mention Heat &amp; Hot water included? Call now to schedule a showing, and ask "When can I move in?"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 76th Street have any available units?
375 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 375 76th Street have?
Some of 375 76th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
375 76th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 375 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 375 76th Street offer parking?
No, 375 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 375 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 76th Street have a pool?
No, 375 76th Street does not have a pool.
Does 375 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 375 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 375 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 76th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 76th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 76th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
