375 76th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated elevator some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

AMAZING 1 BEDROOM FOR RENT IN BAY RIDGE Nestled ideally between tree line streets and easy commuting, this will be your next home. Built in the 1930's this building was made to last. As you enter your private entry, you are surrounded by high ceilings, modern updates and ample natural light on those perfect sunny days. Spanning over 800 square feet of living space, that alone is a luxury in the current NYC market. Every room in this unit is oversize for grand living. Hardwood floors are pristine and polished. Closets are abundant and hallway leads to newly renovated bathroom. Living room and oversized eat-in kitchen compliment each other with a breakfast bar connecting the two rooms. The bedroom is spacious and well lit naturally. The hardwood floors are pristine. A perfect setting to unwind after a long day. Did I mention Heat & Hot water included? Call now to schedule a showing, and ask "When can I move in?"