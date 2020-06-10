356 Franklin Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities

2nd floor apartment coming available June 1st (or earlier). Itâs a great 2 bedroom apartment that is floor through, 850 square feet, open kitchen, hardwood floors throughout and plenty of light. The two bedrooms are in the back away from the street and overlook a lovely leafy green garden. The 3 unit building is well maintained, owner occupied and with quiet and considerate tenants. It is located in the Clinton Hill area of Brooklyn (Franklin Avenue) that is very residential however near plenty of amenities. There's a laundromat across the street!



The pictures barely show how nice the apartment is, so I can arrange for a safe viewing.



I'm sorry to have to mention that this is a real apartment available-not a scam. Please only individuals seeking an apartment should contact me. I will not answer "agents" representing clients.