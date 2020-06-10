All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
356 Franklin Ave
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:05 PM

356 Franklin Ave

356 Franklin Avenue · (347) 208-3522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

356 Franklin Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ForRentByOwner

2 Bedrooms

Unit >2 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
2nd floor apartment coming available June 1st (or earlier). Itâs a great 2 bedroom apartment that is floor through, 850 square feet, open kitchen, hardwood floors throughout and plenty of light. The two bedrooms are in the back away from the street and overlook a lovely leafy green garden. The 3 unit building is well maintained, owner occupied and with quiet and considerate tenants. It is located in the Clinton Hill area of Brooklyn (Franklin Avenue) that is very residential however near plenty of amenities. There's a laundromat across the street!

The pictures barely show how nice the apartment is, so I can arrange for a safe viewing.

I'm sorry to have to mention that this is a real apartment available-not a scam. Please only individuals seeking an apartment should contact me. I will not answer "agents" representing clients.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 Franklin Ave have any available units?
356 Franklin Ave has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 356 Franklin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
356 Franklin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 Franklin Ave pet-friendly?
No, 356 Franklin Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 356 Franklin Ave offer parking?
No, 356 Franklin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 356 Franklin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 Franklin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 Franklin Ave have a pool?
No, 356 Franklin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 356 Franklin Ave have accessible units?
No, 356 Franklin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 356 Franklin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 Franklin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 356 Franklin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 Franklin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
