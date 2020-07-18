All apartments in Brooklyn
354 Rutland Road
354 Rutland Road

354 Rutland Road · (917) 239-6713
Location

354 Rutland Road, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Welcome to 354 Rutland! Cozy sub-level queen size one bedroom apartment with a surprising amount of sunlight and access to small exclusive backyard. Located in thriving prime PLG minutes from the 5, 2, trains on Nostrand Ave, where you'll also find great bars, shopping and a stellar culinary scene. *No Broker Fee*Heat and Hot water includedPets permitted upon approval Guarantors accepted Furnished Option - If interested let me know. - $1,500 If you pay broker fee. To schedule an appointment, please email or text for quick response.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 Rutland Road have any available units?
354 Rutland Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 354 Rutland Road currently offering any rent specials?
354 Rutland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 Rutland Road pet-friendly?
No, 354 Rutland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 354 Rutland Road offer parking?
No, 354 Rutland Road does not offer parking.
Does 354 Rutland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 Rutland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 Rutland Road have a pool?
No, 354 Rutland Road does not have a pool.
Does 354 Rutland Road have accessible units?
No, 354 Rutland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 354 Rutland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 Rutland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 354 Rutland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 354 Rutland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
