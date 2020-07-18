354 Rutland Road

Amenities

some paid utils furnished

Welcome to 354 Rutland! Cozy sub-level queen size one bedroom apartment with a surprising amount of sunlight and access to small exclusive backyard. Located in thriving prime PLG minutes from the 5, 2, trains on Nostrand Ave, where you'll also find great bars, shopping and a stellar culinary scene. *No Broker Fee*Heat and Hot water includedPets permitted upon approval Guarantors accepted Furnished Option - If interested let me know. - $1,500 If you pay broker fee. To schedule an appointment, please email or text for quick response.