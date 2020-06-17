35 Claver Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym game room on-site laundry bike storage

This is a gorgeous modern luxury unit with light flooding throughout, high ceilings, beautiful modern details, large windows.Exposed beams and spacious bedrooms with open kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, heat/ac units.Furnished roof deck with city views, gym, game room, laundry room, courtyard, and bike storage. Prime location on the Clinton Hill BedStuy border near tons of bars, restaurants, and shopping. Easy commute is less than 20 minutes to Manhattan.**Net effective rent. Gross rent $3800**Good income and credit. skyline14394