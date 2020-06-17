All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 35 Claver Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
35 Claver Place
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:29 AM

35 Claver Place

35 Claver Place · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

35 Claver Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
game room
on-site laundry
bike storage
This is a gorgeous modern luxury unit with light flooding throughout, high ceilings, beautiful modern details, large windows.Exposed beams and spacious bedrooms with open kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, heat/ac units.Furnished roof deck with city views, gym, game room, laundry room, courtyard, and bike storage. Prime location on the Clinton Hill BedStuy border near tons of bars, restaurants, and shopping. Easy commute is less than 20 minutes to Manhattan.**Net effective rent. Gross rent $3800**Good income and credit. skyline14394

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Claver Place have any available units?
35 Claver Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 35 Claver Place have?
Some of 35 Claver Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Claver Place currently offering any rent specials?
35 Claver Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Claver Place pet-friendly?
No, 35 Claver Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 35 Claver Place offer parking?
No, 35 Claver Place does not offer parking.
Does 35 Claver Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Claver Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Claver Place have a pool?
No, 35 Claver Place does not have a pool.
Does 35 Claver Place have accessible units?
No, 35 Claver Place does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Claver Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35 Claver Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Claver Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 35 Claver Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 35 Claver Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity