349 Marlborough Rd

NO FEE! Gut Renovated 3 Bedroom apt with tasteful renovations and amenities like Washer/Dryer & Dishwasher. Renovated to perfection with modern kitchens equipped with SS full size appliances including dishwasher and Carrara marble counters. Your very own WASHER/DRYER, new hardwood flooring, and a stunning modern bathroom with full tub and porcelain tile work. The apt also comes with Bike Storage, and your own personal Storage Area!Located in the heart of Ditmas Park on one of the loveliest tree lined blocks and just feet away from the B/Q subway lines (right around the corner) getting you to Midtown Manhattan in less than 25 minutes!Other neighbood spots include the Flatbush Food Co-op, and a slew of bars, restaurants and cafes on Cortelyou road all around the corner or couple blocks away!No Fee on a 2 Year Lease only!