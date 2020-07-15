All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

349 Marlborough Rd

349 Marlborough Road · (917) 273-9692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

349 Marlborough Road, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
NO FEE! Gut Renovated 3 Bedroom apt with tasteful renovations and amenities like Washer/Dryer & Dishwasher. Renovated to perfection with modern kitchens equipped with SS full size appliances including dishwasher and Carrara marble counters. Your very own WASHER/DRYER, new hardwood flooring, and a stunning modern bathroom with full tub and porcelain tile work. The apt also comes with Bike Storage, and your own personal Storage Area!Located in the heart of Ditmas Park on one of the loveliest tree lined blocks and just feet away from the B/Q subway lines (right around the corner) getting you to Midtown Manhattan in less than 25 minutes!Other neighbood spots include the Flatbush Food Co-op, and a slew of bars, restaurants and cafes on Cortelyou road all around the corner or couple blocks away!No Fee on a 2 Year Lease only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Marlborough Rd have any available units?
349 Marlborough Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 349 Marlborough Rd have?
Some of 349 Marlborough Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Marlborough Rd currently offering any rent specials?
349 Marlborough Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Marlborough Rd pet-friendly?
No, 349 Marlborough Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 349 Marlborough Rd offer parking?
No, 349 Marlborough Rd does not offer parking.
Does 349 Marlborough Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 349 Marlborough Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Marlborough Rd have a pool?
No, 349 Marlborough Rd does not have a pool.
Does 349 Marlborough Rd have accessible units?
No, 349 Marlborough Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Marlborough Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 Marlborough Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Marlborough Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 349 Marlborough Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
