348 Roebling Street

Great 5th floor walk up, 2 bedroom in Williamsburg. This apartment gets amazing light from all sides. You walk into the living room. The living room fits an L shaped couch and a 2 person table. one bedroom fits a queen size bed, has a closet and a window. The other fits a full size bed, has a window and a double closet. The kitchen was recently updated with stainless steal appliances. There is a good amount of storage space and counter space for those who love to cook. The kitchen also has space for a butcher block or table. The bathroom comes with a bathtub and window. Contact me now, this beauty will not last.



Cats ok, sorry no dogs