All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 348 Roebling Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
348 Roebling Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

348 Roebling Street

348 Roebling Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

348 Roebling Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great 5th floor walk up, 2 bedroom in Williamsburg. This apartment gets amazing light from all sides. You walk into the living room. The living room fits an L shaped couch and a 2 person table. one bedroom fits a queen size bed, has a closet and a window. The other fits a full size bed, has a window and a double closet. The kitchen was recently updated with stainless steal appliances. There is a good amount of storage space and counter space for those who love to cook. The kitchen also has space for a butcher block or table. The bathroom comes with a bathtub and window. Contact me now, this beauty will not last.

Cats ok, sorry no dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Roebling Street have any available units?
348 Roebling Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 348 Roebling Street have?
Some of 348 Roebling Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 Roebling Street currently offering any rent specials?
348 Roebling Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Roebling Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 348 Roebling Street is pet friendly.
Does 348 Roebling Street offer parking?
No, 348 Roebling Street does not offer parking.
Does 348 Roebling Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Roebling Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Roebling Street have a pool?
No, 348 Roebling Street does not have a pool.
Does 348 Roebling Street have accessible units?
No, 348 Roebling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Roebling Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Roebling Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Roebling Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 348 Roebling Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 348 Roebling Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity