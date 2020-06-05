347 Lorimer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities nest technology

Contact us to:



1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent



New Convertible Two Bedroom Now Available with Private Balcony + Offering 1 Month Free!



This sun-filled residence has been fully renovated featuring huge living spaces, premium stainless steel appliances, chrome bathroom finishes and in-unit washer/dryers.



5 Minutes from Manhattan bound transportation, 347 Lorimer offers all of the modern conveniences to keep life balanced, simple and easy. Make this your new home!



Unit Features:

9-10ft ceilings

Ample closets

Custom blinds

Subway tiled bathroom

Glass show enclosures

Central air/heat with nest technology

Dimmers in bedroom

Usb outlet ports

Washer/dryer



Photos are of actual unit

*Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month Free on a 12 month lease.



