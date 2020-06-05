All apartments in Brooklyn
347 Lorimer Street
347 Lorimer Street

347 Lorimer Street · (718) 222-0211
Location

347 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,998

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
nest technology
New Convertible Two Bedroom Now Available with Private Balcony + Offering 1 Month Free!

This sun-filled residence has been fully renovated featuring huge living spaces, premium stainless steel appliances, chrome bathroom finishes and in-unit washer/dryers.

5 Minutes from Manhattan bound transportation, 347 Lorimer offers all of the modern conveniences to keep life balanced, simple and easy. Make this your new home!

Unit Features:
9-10ft ceilings
Ample closets
Custom blinds
Subway tiled bathroom
Glass show enclosures
Central air/heat with nest technology
Dimmers in bedroom
Usb outlet ports
Washer/dryer

Photos are of actual unit
*Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month Free on a 12 month lease.

New Convertible Two Bedroom Now Available!
No FEE + 1 Month Free
No FEE + 1 Month Free
This sun-filled residence has been fully renovated featuring huge living spaces, premium stainless steel appliances, chrome bathroom finishes and in-unit washer/dryers.
5 Minutes from Manhattan bound transportation, 347 Lorimer offers all of the modern conveniences to keep life balanced, simple and easy. Make this your new home!
Unit Features:9-10ft ceilings
Amples closets
custom blinds
subway tiled bathroom
glass show enclosures
central air/heat with nest technology
dimmers in bedroom
usb outlet ports
washer/dryer
Contact us for a private showing today!

*Photos are of actual unit
**Rent advertized is net effective for 1 month Free on a 16 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 347 Lorimer Street have any available units?
347 Lorimer Street has a unit available for $2,998 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 347 Lorimer Street have?
Some of 347 Lorimer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 347 Lorimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
347 Lorimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 347 Lorimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 347 Lorimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 347 Lorimer Street offer parking?
No, 347 Lorimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 347 Lorimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 347 Lorimer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 347 Lorimer Street have a pool?
No, 347 Lorimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 347 Lorimer Street have accessible units?
No, 347 Lorimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 347 Lorimer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 347 Lorimer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 347 Lorimer Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 347 Lorimer Street has units with air conditioning.
