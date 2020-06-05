347 Lorimer Street

Amenities
Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent
New Convertible Two Bedroom Now Available with Private Balcony + Offering 1 Month Free!
This sun-filled residence has been fully renovated featuring huge living spaces, premium stainless steel appliances, chrome bathroom finishes and in-unit washer/dryers.
5 Minutes from Manhattan bound transportation, 347 Lorimer offers all of the modern conveniences to keep life balanced, simple and easy. Make this your new home!
Unit Features:
9-10ft ceilings
Ample closets
Custom blinds
Subway tiled bathroom
Glass show enclosures
Central air/heat with nest technology
Dimmers in bedroom
Usb outlet ports
Washer/dryer
Photos are of actual unit
*Rent advertised is net effective for 1 month Free on a 12 month lease.
,New Convertible Two Bedroom Now Available!
No FEE + 1 Month Free
This sun-filled residence has been fully renovated featuring huge living spaces, premium stainless steel appliances, chrome bathroom finishes and in-unit washer/dryers.
5 Minutes from Manhattan bound transportation, 347 Lorimer offers all of the modern conveniences to keep life balanced, simple and easy. Make this your new home!
Unit Features:9-10ft ceilings
Amples closets
custom blinds
subway tiled bathroom
glass show enclosures
central air/heat with nest technology
dimmers in bedroom
usb outlet ports
washer/dryer
Contact us for a private showing today!
*Photos are of actual unit
**Rent advertized is net effective for 1 month Free on a 16 month lease.