341 Eastern Pkwy

Welcome to your new home at 341 Eastern Parkway



Spacious studio apartment with lots of style. Featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen and bathroom. The unit has central heating and cooling and a separate washer and dryer and ample closet space.



The building amenities includes: gym, furnished roof deck, parking garage, doorman and live-in super. Available for a July 1st move in.



The building is conveniently located at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Franklin Ave, a short distance from the S,2,3,4,5 subway lines at Franklin Ave, Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, and loads of great restaurants and shopping options.



*Net effective rent is advertised. The gross rent is $2,727 with 1 month free on a 12 month lease.