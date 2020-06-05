All apartments in Brooklyn
341 Eastern Pkwy

341 Eastern Pkwy · (347) 865-1188
Location

341 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to your new home at 341 Eastern Parkway

Spacious studio apartment with lots of style. Featuring high ceilings, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen and bathroom. The unit has central heating and cooling and a separate washer and dryer and ample closet space.

The building amenities includes: gym, furnished roof deck, parking garage, doorman and live-in super. Available for a July 1st move in.

The building is conveniently located at the corner of Eastern Parkway and Franklin Ave, a short distance from the S,2,3,4,5 subway lines at Franklin Ave, Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, and loads of great restaurants and shopping options.

*Net effective rent is advertised. The gross rent is $2,727 with 1 month free on a 12 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Eastern Pkwy have any available units?
341 Eastern Pkwy has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 341 Eastern Pkwy have?
Some of 341 Eastern Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Eastern Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
341 Eastern Pkwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Eastern Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 341 Eastern Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 341 Eastern Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 341 Eastern Pkwy does offer parking.
Does 341 Eastern Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Eastern Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Eastern Pkwy have a pool?
No, 341 Eastern Pkwy does not have a pool.
Does 341 Eastern Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 341 Eastern Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Eastern Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Eastern Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 341 Eastern Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 341 Eastern Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
