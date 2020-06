Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

)))LOW FEE(((Come see this uniquely gorgeous and HUGE apartment w/high ceilings. All wood floors, brand new Kitchen w/new appliances and subway tiled backsplash, brand new bathroom w/tub and a super-large bedroom and plenty of closets throughout. One block from the Sterling Street stop and a ten minutes from Prospect Park!the building has a live-in super and is very secure. Pet friendly and guarantors accepted. EASY DEAL Camelot1216