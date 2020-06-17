All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

334 6th Avenue

334 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

334 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Center Slope Floor thru two bedroom with home office and shared laundry in the building. This large two bedroom has fantastic light all day from it's east and west facing views. Perched on quiet Sixth Ave at 4th Street, you'll love being able to visit local farmers markets just a block away as well as having JJ Byrne Park close by. The massive master bedroom faces the rear of the building and easily fits a king size bed plus furniture, the second bedroom faces 6th Ave and comfortably fits a full size bed. The home office nook is located just outside the master bedroom and is a great work space that will fit a desk as well as bookcases. This versatile unit comes with a dishwasher, tons of cabinet space and good closet space, in addition, it also shares the laundry in the basement with only two other units. Small pets considered case by case. No smoking. Available June 1st or a little sooner. Email for video walk through.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 6th Avenue have any available units?
334 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 334 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
334 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 6th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 334 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 334 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 334 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 334 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 334 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 334 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 334 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 334 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 334 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 334 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
