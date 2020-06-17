334 6th Avenue

Amenities

Center Slope Floor thru two bedroom with home office and shared laundry in the building. This large two bedroom has fantastic light all day from it's east and west facing views. Perched on quiet Sixth Ave at 4th Street, you'll love being able to visit local farmers markets just a block away as well as having JJ Byrne Park close by. The massive master bedroom faces the rear of the building and easily fits a king size bed plus furniture, the second bedroom faces 6th Ave and comfortably fits a full size bed. The home office nook is located just outside the master bedroom and is a great work space that will fit a desk as well as bookcases. This versatile unit comes with a dishwasher, tons of cabinet space and good closet space, in addition, it also shares the laundry in the basement with only two other units. Small pets considered case by case. No smoking. Available June 1st or a little sooner. Email for video walk through.