Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Welcome to one of a kind true home! This expansive 4-bedroom 3.5-bath triplex penthouse with soaring ceilings just finished a meticulous and stunning renovation complete with the highest end finishes and amenities including private roof decks!2,400 Sq Ft of expansive living space! Soaring 11' ceilings on the living room floor which has a gigantic state of the art custom kitchen & dining room and separate living room! The kitchen features approx 400 Sq Ft with gigantic windows and custom European cabinetry with Italian made Bertazzoni appliances and marble counters.The master bedroom suite has a gigantic custom walk-in closet and a gorgeous master bath with a glass-enclosed shower and dual marble vanity. Radiant heat throughout the penthouse as well as the kitchen and top floor bedroom. The rest has high velocity heat and central air conditioning throughout. Plus a separate air conditioning wall mounted on the penthouse.Just built this re-envisioned townhouse has been transformed into a luxurious home. The spacious 11 Ft ceilings , expansive windows and high end condo like finishes redefine traditional thinking when it comes to rental living.- 11 Ft high ceiling heights- 36 inch All Gas Range, 6 Brass Burners Avorio made by Bertazzon- Two Private Roof-decks- Expansive loft space- Over sized windows- Solid oak flooring- Video intercom- Washer & Dryer in unit- Central heating & Cooling- Custom lighting- European cabinetry