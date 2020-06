Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in Bed Stuy is newly renovated! Beautiful finishes, hardwood floors, high ceilings. In-unit washer dryer, dishwasher and microwave. The kitchen has a partial island with a great layout for entertaining. Pets allowed! Close to transit, bars and restaurants. Call to set up an appointment today! Pics of a similar unit!!! These pictures are of a two bedroom unit in the same building. Finishes are the same! This unit has a private yard!!!! ScopeRealty7696