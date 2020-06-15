302 Metropolitan Avenue

Amenities

Spacious one bed loft in the best location in the very heart of Williamsburg! This light, airy home in an old factory building, boasts 14+ foot ceilings, large windows, exposed brick and tons of character. Fully furnished with pieces collected from world travels. The loft is light and comfortable, with a spacious and airy open plan living/dining area with open chef's kitchen with dishwasher, and a cozy Queen sized bedroom. The unit itself is nice and quiet. It's on the top (4th) floor of an old factory walk-up building, high enough to provide a nice view of the neighborhood buildings, surrounding streets, and sky. Available immediately for short-term, fully furnished rental. You'll have everything you need for a great stay: excellent heat and air conditioning, wifi, in-unit washer/dryer, TV via Roku, nice linens, hair dryer, and space to store your belongings while in residence. Easy access to the Bedford L, Metropolitan G, and Marcy Avenue J/M/Z subway lines, and a Citi Bike station just outside.