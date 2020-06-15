All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:38 PM

302 Metropolitan Avenue

302 Metropolitan Avenue · (718) 878-1896
Location

302 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious one bed loft in the best location in the very heart of Williamsburg! This light, airy home in an old factory building, boasts 14+ foot ceilings, large windows, exposed brick and tons of character. Fully furnished with pieces collected from world travels. The loft is light and comfortable, with a spacious and airy open plan living/dining area with open chef's kitchen with dishwasher, and a cozy Queen sized bedroom. The unit itself is nice and quiet. It's on the top (4th) floor of an old factory walk-up building, high enough to provide a nice view of the neighborhood buildings, surrounding streets, and sky. Available immediately for short-term, fully furnished rental. You'll have everything you need for a great stay: excellent heat and air conditioning, wifi, in-unit washer/dryer, TV via Roku, nice linens, hair dryer, and space to store your belongings while in residence. Easy access to the Bedford L, Metropolitan G, and Marcy Avenue J/M/Z subway lines, and a Citi Bike station just outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Metropolitan Avenue have any available units?
302 Metropolitan Avenue has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 Metropolitan Avenue have?
Some of 302 Metropolitan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Metropolitan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
302 Metropolitan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Metropolitan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 302 Metropolitan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 302 Metropolitan Avenue offer parking?
No, 302 Metropolitan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 302 Metropolitan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Metropolitan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Metropolitan Avenue have a pool?
No, 302 Metropolitan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 302 Metropolitan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 302 Metropolitan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Metropolitan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Metropolitan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Metropolitan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 302 Metropolitan Avenue has units with air conditioning.
