30 Park Place

Five star living at the Four Seasons Private Residences New York, Downtown. Positioned on the 62nd floor with outstanding views of the Midtown skyline, Hudson River and East River, this Northeast corner, spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath residence features an oversized corner Living /Dining Room, windowed Eat-in Kitchen with a breakfast area, Master Bedroom Suite complete with a walk-in closet, luxurious en-suite marble bathroom with a deep-soaking tub, separate shower stall, heated flooring and Robert A.M. Stern custom-designed vanities, and two additional Bedrooms with en-suite Bathrooms. Interior finishes include solid oak wood flooring with herringbone pattern in the formal rooms. The Kitchen is outfitted with Bilotta rift-cut oak kitchen cabinetry, top of the line Gaggenau appliances, wine cooler and ample pantry space. Both the stove and the dryer vent to the outside. The newly constructed, Four Seasons Private Residences, masterfully designed by Robert A.M. Stern, is a full service white glove condominium serviced by legendary Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. Residents may enjoy access to Four Seasons Hotel amenities including a spa and salon facilities, 75' swimming pool, restaurant, bar and lounge, ballroom facilities, and meeting rooms as well as a comprehensive suite of a la cart services. With residences beginning on the 39th floor, the sweeping views are unparalleled. The 38th floor is devoted to private residential amenities including a fitness center and yoga studio, private dining room, conservatory and lounges with access to loggias, screening room and Roto-designed kids playroom. Pets welcome.Co-exclusive