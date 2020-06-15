All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

30 Park Place

30 Park Place · (212) 753-3111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 62B · Avail. now

$21,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
yoga
Five star living at the Four Seasons Private Residences New York, Downtown. Positioned on the 62nd floor with outstanding views of the Midtown skyline, Hudson River and East River, this Northeast corner, spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath residence features an oversized corner Living /Dining Room, windowed Eat-in Kitchen with a breakfast area, Master Bedroom Suite complete with a walk-in closet, luxurious en-suite marble bathroom with a deep-soaking tub, separate shower stall, heated flooring and Robert A.M. Stern custom-designed vanities, and two additional Bedrooms with en-suite Bathrooms. Interior finishes include solid oak wood flooring with herringbone pattern in the formal rooms. The Kitchen is outfitted with Bilotta rift-cut oak kitchen cabinetry, top of the line Gaggenau appliances, wine cooler and ample pantry space. Both the stove and the dryer vent to the outside. The newly constructed, Four Seasons Private Residences, masterfully designed by Robert A.M. Stern, is a full service white glove condominium serviced by legendary Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. Residents may enjoy access to Four Seasons Hotel amenities including a spa and salon facilities, 75' swimming pool, restaurant, bar and lounge, ballroom facilities, and meeting rooms as well as a comprehensive suite of a la cart services. With residences beginning on the 39th floor, the sweeping views are unparalleled. The 38th floor is devoted to private residential amenities including a fitness center and yoga studio, private dining room, conservatory and lounges with access to loggias, screening room and Roto-designed kids playroom. Pets welcome.Co-exclusive

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Park Place have any available units?
30 Park Place has a unit available for $21,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30 Park Place have?
Some of 30 Park Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
30 Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 30 Park Place offer parking?
Yes, 30 Park Place does offer parking.
Does 30 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 30 Park Place has a pool.
Does 30 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 30 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
