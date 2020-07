Amenities

For videos of all our units visit our instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn



Ideal location 1 block from the Lorimer stop L/G trains.



This duplex condo one bedroom features in unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher, central air, and one and a half bathrooms.



Unit will be painted white, cleaned, and new tenant may keep wardrobes if they desire.



Cats ok! Sorry, no dogs.