Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

3 St Felix Street

3 Saint Felix Street · (718) 501-8908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
media room
This RENOVATED 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom UPPER DUPLEX with a DEN / OFFICE SPACE and PRIVATE DECK facing FORT GREENE PARK is located in a TWO-UNIT Brownstone. This apartment features a COMPLETELY SEPARATE ENTRANCE from the garden unit in the building. This 1,300 sq. ft. PRISTINE, recently renovated apartment gets GREAT NATURAL LIGHT ALL DAY. The unit features an open kitchen concept floor plan, a breakfast bar, and new stainless steel appliances including a DISHWASHER and a WASHER/DRYER. The apartment also features new hardwood floors and sky-lights throughout. This is your opportunity to live in PRIME FORT GREENE across the street from Fort Greene Park and a number of other outdoor playgrounds. It is a few minutes from BAM, Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Target, independent bookstores, great restaurants, movie theaters, Chelsea Piers Brooklyn, Crunch Fitness, Barclays Center, Saturday Farmers Markets and virtually every train in the city (2,3,4,5,N,Q,R,C,G,B,D, and LIRR). Bordered by exciting premier neighborhoods including Park Slope, Boerum Hill, Clinton Hill, Downtown Brooklyn, and Prospect Heights, you don't have to go far to experience whatever you are in the mood for. This is truly Fort Greene's very best! Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 St Felix Street have any available units?
3 St Felix Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 St Felix Street have?
Some of 3 St Felix Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 St Felix Street currently offering any rent specials?
3 St Felix Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 St Felix Street pet-friendly?
No, 3 St Felix Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 3 St Felix Street offer parking?
No, 3 St Felix Street does not offer parking.
Does 3 St Felix Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 St Felix Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 St Felix Street have a pool?
No, 3 St Felix Street does not have a pool.
Does 3 St Felix Street have accessible units?
No, 3 St Felix Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3 St Felix Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 St Felix Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 St Felix Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 St Felix Street does not have units with air conditioning.
