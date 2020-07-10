3 St Felix Street

Amenities

This RENOVATED 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom UPPER DUPLEX with a DEN / OFFICE SPACE and PRIVATE DECK facing FORT GREENE PARK is located in a TWO-UNIT Brownstone. This apartment features a COMPLETELY SEPARATE ENTRANCE from the garden unit in the building. This 1,300 sq. ft. PRISTINE, recently renovated apartment gets GREAT NATURAL LIGHT ALL DAY. The unit features an open kitchen concept floor plan, a breakfast bar, and new stainless steel appliances including a DISHWASHER and a WASHER/DRYER. The apartment also features new hardwood floors and sky-lights throughout. This is your opportunity to live in PRIME FORT GREENE across the street from Fort Greene Park and a number of other outdoor playgrounds. It is a few minutes from BAM, Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Target, independent bookstores, great restaurants, movie theaters, Chelsea Piers Brooklyn, Crunch Fitness, Barclays Center, Saturday Farmers Markets and virtually every train in the city (2,3,4,5,N,Q,R,C,G,B,D, and LIRR). Bordered by exciting premier neighborhoods including Park Slope, Boerum Hill, Clinton Hill, Downtown Brooklyn, and Prospect Heights, you don't have to go far to experience whatever you are in the mood for. This is truly Fort Greene's very best! Sorry no pets.