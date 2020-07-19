2934 Gerritsen Avenue

Amenities

Building with Daycare Business available for "Sale" or “Lease" in Prime Gerritsen Beach area of Brooklyn. C of O is for (29) Children ages 3 - 5 years old (see C of O attached). Currently, the land is 45 x 45 and the building is 37 x 37 (on 2 floors), which is approximately 2,738sf. There is a huge front yard that is fenced in with grass. Great potential to enlarge the existing property vertically (see the house next door that is being built as a (3) family. Also, Gerritsen Beach Park is directly across the street.