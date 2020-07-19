All apartments in Brooklyn
2934 Gerritsen Avenue

2934 Gerritsen Avenue · (718) 732-3899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2934 Gerritsen Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11229

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 2738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Building with Daycare Business available for "Sale" or “Lease" in Prime Gerritsen Beach area of Brooklyn. C of O is for (29) Children ages 3 - 5 years old (see C of O attached). Currently, the land is 45 x 45 and the building is 37 x 37 (on 2 floors), which is approximately 2,738sf. There is a huge front yard that is fenced in with grass. Great potential to enlarge the existing property vertically (see the house next door that is being built as a (3) family. Also, Gerritsen Beach Park is directly across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2934 Gerritsen Avenue have any available units?
2934 Gerritsen Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2934 Gerritsen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2934 Gerritsen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2934 Gerritsen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2934 Gerritsen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2934 Gerritsen Avenue offer parking?
No, 2934 Gerritsen Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2934 Gerritsen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2934 Gerritsen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2934 Gerritsen Avenue have a pool?
No, 2934 Gerritsen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2934 Gerritsen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2934 Gerritsen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2934 Gerritsen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2934 Gerritsen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2934 Gerritsen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2934 Gerritsen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
