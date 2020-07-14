All apartments in Brooklyn
293 Hawthorne Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

293 Hawthorne Street

293 Hawthorne Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

293 Hawthorne Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$3,166

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Outdoor space lovers rejoice! Welcome to 293PLG, a brand-new 20-unit rental building setting a new standard for luxury in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Designed by SparrowHawk together with the Meshberg Group, 293PLG boasts a large Central Sanctuary area with Open-Air Hallways on all 6 floors, allowing for unusually airy and sun-soaked apartments. Every Unit receives rare Private Elevator Access, Copious Outdoor Space, Large Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, and Central HVAC. The building is SmartPhone enabled, running on "ButterflyMX" technology for its Virtual Doorman intercom system. There is a 10-car indoor Parking Garage with elevator access delivering you right to your apartment. Amenities include a top-floor Roof Deck, Lounge with Lightning-Fast Wifi, Fitness Facility, Laundry, Bike Storage and more. Uniquely situated next to the 2 and 5 subway lines at Winthrop Street Station, and 2 blocks from Kings County Hospital and SUNY Downstate Medical School. *Net rent advertised with 2 months free on a 12 month lease!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Hawthorne Street have any available units?
293 Hawthorne Street has a unit available for $3,166 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 293 Hawthorne Street have?
Some of 293 Hawthorne Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Hawthorne Street currently offering any rent specials?
293 Hawthorne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Hawthorne Street pet-friendly?
No, 293 Hawthorne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 293 Hawthorne Street offer parking?
Yes, 293 Hawthorne Street offers parking.
Does 293 Hawthorne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Hawthorne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Hawthorne Street have a pool?
No, 293 Hawthorne Street does not have a pool.
Does 293 Hawthorne Street have accessible units?
No, 293 Hawthorne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Hawthorne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 Hawthorne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Hawthorne Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 293 Hawthorne Street has units with air conditioning.
