293 Hawthorne Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym air conditioning elevator doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access

Outdoor space lovers rejoice! Welcome to 293PLG, a brand-new 20-unit rental building setting a new standard for luxury in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Designed by SparrowHawk together with the Meshberg Group, 293PLG boasts a large Central Sanctuary area with Open-Air Hallways on all 6 floors, allowing for unusually airy and sun-soaked apartments. Every Unit receives rare Private Elevator Access, Copious Outdoor Space, Large Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, and Central HVAC. The building is SmartPhone enabled, running on "ButterflyMX" technology for its Virtual Doorman intercom system. There is a 10-car indoor Parking Garage with elevator access delivering you right to your apartment. Amenities include a top-floor Roof Deck, Lounge with Lightning-Fast Wifi, Fitness Facility, Laundry, Bike Storage and more. Uniquely situated next to the 2 and 5 subway lines at Winthrop Street Station, and 2 blocks from Kings County Hospital and SUNY Downstate Medical School. *Net rent advertised with 2 months free on a 12 month lease!!