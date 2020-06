Amenities

2 Bedroom Apartment right outside of the Newkirk Avenue Station.



This elevated 1st floor apartment features two spacious bedrooms, a separate dining area and a living room that maintains great light. This eat in kitchen has been newly renovated and includes a microwave.



2917 Newkirk Ave is a multi family house with a live in super. Located in a vibrant neighborhood with a variety of grocery stores as well as easy access to public transportation.