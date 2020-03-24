All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

29 Montrose Avenue

29 Montrose Ave · (347) 835-1147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Montrose Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5B · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
Beautiful penthouseDUPLEXcondo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 huge balconies on each floor.Both floor has their own entrance. Aspacious living/dining area and floor to ceiling windows with tons of natural light on the main level.The modern open kitchen with stainless appliances.Washer/dryer in unit. Japanese heated seat of toilet and sauna in the bathroom for you to enjoy.Upper level is the an oversized master bedroom with huge closet.A large glass sliding door opens to the balconyoverlooking Manhattan skyline.The apartment has central air and heat with brand new floors. Full of restaurants and bar close by:Le Barricou, OKONOMI, Champs Diner, Brooklyn Ball Factory, Win Son,Barcade.Brooklyn Harvest Market is just cross the street. Zipcar garage is 2 min away.Few mins to L, J, M, G subway lines.This apartment truly feels like a home and is not to be missed! This is no-smoking apt. No pets, please. Please call or email to schedule viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Montrose Avenue have any available units?
29 Montrose Avenue has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Montrose Avenue have?
Some of 29 Montrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
29 Montrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 29 Montrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 29 Montrose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 29 Montrose Avenue does offer parking.
Does 29 Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29 Montrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 29 Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 29 Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 29 Montrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Montrose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Montrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 29 Montrose Avenue has units with air conditioning.
