29 Montrose Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning sauna

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage sauna

Beautiful penthouseDUPLEXcondo offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths with 2 huge balconies on each floor.Both floor has their own entrance. Aspacious living/dining area and floor to ceiling windows with tons of natural light on the main level.The modern open kitchen with stainless appliances.Washer/dryer in unit. Japanese heated seat of toilet and sauna in the bathroom for you to enjoy.Upper level is the an oversized master bedroom with huge closet.A large glass sliding door opens to the balconyoverlooking Manhattan skyline.The apartment has central air and heat with brand new floors. Full of restaurants and bar close by:Le Barricou, OKONOMI, Champs Diner, Brooklyn Ball Factory, Win Son,Barcade.Brooklyn Harvest Market is just cross the street. Zipcar garage is 2 min away.Few mins to L, J, M, G subway lines.This apartment truly feels like a home and is not to be missed! This is no-smoking apt. No pets, please. Please call or email to schedule viewing.