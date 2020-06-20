All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

287 Pacific Street

287 Pacific St · (917) 968-4394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

287 Pacific St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
doorman
clubhouse
lobby
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
Welcome to 287 Pacific Street, a collection of masterfully planned and sophisticatedly appointed boutique rental residences.

Unit 2A is a two-bedroom + two-bathroom residence with direct access to a gorgeous ~750 square foot private garden, exclusive to this apartment. Inside, the layout configuration and interior finishes were meticulously designed: boasting high ceilings, triple-paned windows, energy-efficient heating/cooling systems, and luxurious materials, appliances, and fixtures throughout.

With a bold contextual facade design, 287 Pacific is a new elevator building offering a secure storage unit included for each residence, integrated virtual doorman system, a spacious lobby with lounge style seating, and the common zen rooftop area perfect for quiet relaxation. Private indoor parking is also available to Unit 2A, at an additional cost.

Nestled on a quaint and historic tree-lined street, right off of the trendy Smith Street corridor, 287 Pacific is conveniently situated in the absolute prime pocket of the Boerum Hill neighborhood that contains a plethora of Brooklyn's premier dining, nightlife, public transportation, and service-related establishments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 Pacific Street have any available units?
287 Pacific Street has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 287 Pacific Street have?
Some of 287 Pacific Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
287 Pacific Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
No, 287 Pacific Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 287 Pacific Street offer parking?
Yes, 287 Pacific Street does offer parking.
Does 287 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 287 Pacific Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 287 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 287 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 287 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 287 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 287 Pacific Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 287 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 287 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
