Welcome to 287 Pacific Street, a collection of masterfully planned and sophisticatedly appointed boutique rental residences.



Unit 2A is a two-bedroom + two-bathroom residence with direct access to a gorgeous ~750 square foot private garden, exclusive to this apartment. Inside, the layout configuration and interior finishes were meticulously designed: boasting high ceilings, triple-paned windows, energy-efficient heating/cooling systems, and luxurious materials, appliances, and fixtures throughout.



With a bold contextual facade design, 287 Pacific is a new elevator building offering a secure storage unit included for each residence, integrated virtual doorman system, a spacious lobby with lounge style seating, and the common zen rooftop area perfect for quiet relaxation. Private indoor parking is also available to Unit 2A, at an additional cost.



Nestled on a quaint and historic tree-lined street, right off of the trendy Smith Street corridor, 287 Pacific is conveniently situated in the absolute prime pocket of the Boerum Hill neighborhood that contains a plethora of Brooklyn's premier dining, nightlife, public transportation, and service-related establishments.