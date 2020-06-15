All apartments in Brooklyn
286 Clifton Place
286 Clifton Place

286 Clifton Place · (706) 206-5889
286 Clifton Place, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This incredible home features 3 floors, a patio and private outdoor space! Lovely condo finishes throughout!

Entry on the main floor leads to a huge living room with decorative fireplace. This chefs kitchen sports a huge gas range, professional chefs over-sized fridge, dishwasher and island with abundant cabinet space. Step out onto the raised patio that leads to a completely enclosed private yard, perfect for summer nights entertaining.
Each bedroom easily accommodates a king bed plus additional furniture, with closet space to spare. The baths are floor to ceiling marble and boast tile accents and high end shower/bath touches that really enhance their use!
The basement level has a washer and dryer, and lends itself well to a number of uses (guest sleeping space, play room, office or craft room).
Maximum 2 pets allowed
HVAC throughout
Located 1 block from the G train in beautiful Clinton Hill/BedStuy.

I work 24.7.365 for my clients in order to get them what they both need and want! If this place isn't the one, I'll find it for you. I don't sleep until my clients have a place to!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Clifton Place have any available units?
286 Clifton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 286 Clifton Place have?
Some of 286 Clifton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Clifton Place currently offering any rent specials?
286 Clifton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Clifton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 286 Clifton Place is pet friendly.
Does 286 Clifton Place offer parking?
No, 286 Clifton Place does not offer parking.
Does 286 Clifton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 286 Clifton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Clifton Place have a pool?
No, 286 Clifton Place does not have a pool.
Does 286 Clifton Place have accessible units?
No, 286 Clifton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Clifton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 Clifton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Clifton Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 286 Clifton Place has units with air conditioning.
