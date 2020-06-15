286 Clifton Place

Amenities

This incredible home features 3 floors, a patio and private outdoor space! Lovely condo finishes throughout!



Entry on the main floor leads to a huge living room with decorative fireplace. This chefs kitchen sports a huge gas range, professional chefs over-sized fridge, dishwasher and island with abundant cabinet space. Step out onto the raised patio that leads to a completely enclosed private yard, perfect for summer nights entertaining.

Each bedroom easily accommodates a king bed plus additional furniture, with closet space to spare. The baths are floor to ceiling marble and boast tile accents and high end shower/bath touches that really enhance their use!

The basement level has a washer and dryer, and lends itself well to a number of uses (guest sleeping space, play room, office or craft room).

Maximum 2 pets allowed

HVAC throughout

Located 1 block from the G train in beautiful Clinton Hill/BedStuy.



