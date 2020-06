Amenities

ONE MONTH BROKER FEE - CALL FOR VIEWINGJust Listed! SHARED BACKYARD One Bedroom Floor Thru Sep Kitchen.SPACIOUS 2nd Floor apartment. KING SIZE BEDROOM. Beautiful large windows, natural sunlight. 10' high ceilings. Great air circulation with ceiling fans throughout the apartment. Large separate eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops Very quiet building and residential block with a wonderful landlord. Sorry no pets. Heat and Hot water included.Super convenient to get around, 10 min walk to the D/N/R/W train station at Prospect Avenue. Now showing. skyline14040