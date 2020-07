Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Renovated 2 bedroom in Brighton Beach - Property Id: 311256



NO BROKER FEE...Please contact our team for a video tour- This apartment is located on the 4th floor of a 7 story elevator building- Hardwood flooring throughout the apartment- Separate windowed kitchen with dishwasher and stainless steel appliances- Onsite laundry room (1st floor)- Parking available for an additional monthly fee- Live-in superintendent- Steps to B and Q express trains, Sheepshead Bay, Brighton Beach and Coney Island

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2750-homecrest-ave-brooklyn-ny-unit-409/311256

Property Id 311256



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5952092)