Brooklyn, NY
273 18 STREET
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:31 PM

273 18 STREET

273 18th Street · (917) 746-8536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

273 18th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Come and stay on this lovely and spacious 3 bedrooms /1.5 bathroom apartment ready and available for AUGUST move-in in greenwood heights. This apartment is located on a beautiful and very quite block just 5-7 minutes away from R train.

Apartment features:
~~ Open concept very spacious living area.
~~ Large Bedrooms can fit King beds
~~ Ample closets and spacious
~~ Large windows
~~Dish washer
~~ Hard wood flooring throughout
~~ large living space

Heat and hot water is included

Sorry no .. PETS and Guarantors are Accepted.

This apartment is conveniently located around great amenities which is in close approximatey.

The neighborhood of Greenwood Heights has lot to offer including; Lot 2, Toby's Public House, Brooklyn Pub, Greenwood Park, Giuseppina's, Southside Coffee .

For easy commute just 2.5 blocks to the R and just 6 blocks to the F & G.

Please call/text and email for more information or for private viewing.
===Ref:729795=== (rev 29)

No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 18 STREET have any available units?
273 18 STREET has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 273 18 STREET have?
Some of 273 18 STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 18 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
273 18 STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 18 STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 273 18 STREET is pet friendly.
Does 273 18 STREET offer parking?
No, 273 18 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 273 18 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 18 STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 18 STREET have a pool?
No, 273 18 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 273 18 STREET have accessible units?
No, 273 18 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 273 18 STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 18 STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 273 18 STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 18 STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
