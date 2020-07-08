273 18 STREET

Amenities
Come and stay on this lovely and spacious 3 bedrooms /1.5 bathroom apartment ready and available for AUGUST move-in in greenwood heights. This apartment is located on a beautiful and very quite block just 5-7 minutes away from R train.
Apartment features:
~~ Open concept very spacious living area.
~~ Large Bedrooms can fit King beds
~~ Ample closets and spacious
~~ Large windows
~~Dish washer
~~ Hard wood flooring throughout
~~ large living space
Heat and hot water is included
Sorry no .. PETS and Guarantors are Accepted.
This apartment is conveniently located around great amenities which is in close approximatey.
The neighborhood of Greenwood Heights has lot to offer including; Lot 2, Toby's Public House, Brooklyn Pub, Greenwood Park, Giuseppina's, Southside Coffee .
For easy commute just 2.5 blocks to the R and just 6 blocks to the F & G.
Please call/text and email for more information or for private viewing.
No pets