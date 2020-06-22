All apartments in Brooklyn
272 THROOP AVE.
272 THROOP AVE.

272 Throop Avenue · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

272 Throop Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Sunny and Huge Luxury 2 Bedroom apartment with Private Balconies accessible from both bedrooms, floor to ceilings windows, Roof top access over looking the entire city skyline!! New Building Located on Throop Ave off Myrtle Ave near the G Train Myrtle-Willoughby Ave Stop and the J M Z trains Myrtle-Broadway Stop NO FEE* Bedrooms are big with great windows and closets, Amazing light and finishings!* Hardwood Flooring, Tall Ceiling, Video Intercom System , Central Air and Heat* Modern Up do To Date Kitchen with High End Stainless Steal Appliances* Modern Bathroom with Tub and Shower* Amazing Rooftop with Epic Views* Laundry In BuildingGuarantors Accepted Pet Friendly *upon approval, NO Broker feeOutdoor SpaceRoof Deck Laundry Room in the BuildingBalcony Terrace Pets Allowed *Upon approval Central Air and HeatShowing by appointment rennit4240

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 THROOP AVE. have any available units?
272 THROOP AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 272 THROOP AVE. have?
Some of 272 THROOP AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 THROOP AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
272 THROOP AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 THROOP AVE. pet-friendly?
Yes, 272 THROOP AVE. is pet friendly.
Does 272 THROOP AVE. offer parking?
No, 272 THROOP AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 272 THROOP AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 THROOP AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 THROOP AVE. have a pool?
No, 272 THROOP AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 272 THROOP AVE. have accessible units?
No, 272 THROOP AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 272 THROOP AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 THROOP AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 272 THROOP AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 272 THROOP AVE. has units with air conditioning.
