272 THROOP AVE.

Sunny and Huge Luxury 2 Bedroom apartment with Private Balconies accessible from both bedrooms, floor to ceilings windows, Roof top access over looking the entire city skyline!! New Building Located on Throop Ave off Myrtle Ave near the G Train Myrtle-Willoughby Ave Stop and the J M Z trains Myrtle-Broadway Stop NO FEE* Bedrooms are big with great windows and closets, Amazing light and finishings!* Hardwood Flooring, Tall Ceiling, Video Intercom System , Central Air and Heat* Modern Up do To Date Kitchen with High End Stainless Steal Appliances* Modern Bathroom with Tub and Shower* Amazing Rooftop with Epic Views* Laundry In BuildingGuarantors Accepted Pet Friendly *upon approval, NO Broker feeOutdoor SpaceRoof Deck Laundry Room in the BuildingBalcony Terrace Pets Allowed *Upon approval Central Air and HeatShowing by appointment rennit4240