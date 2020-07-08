27 Van Buren St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar doorman

Spacious apartment With High-end finishes W/D In Unit Balcony!* King Size Bedroom with expansive deep closet* Bathrooms with sparkling marble and heated floors!* Hardwood floor* Kitchen features built-in luxury Bosch refrigerator & dishwasher, stainless steel stove & microwave with Quartz counter tops* Surround sound speakers with Bluetooth connection* Washer & Dryer in unit* Mitsubishi Electric A/C* Walk In Closet* 9 ft ceiling* Floor to ceiling windows* Video intercom system* Private XL storage Space In Basement * Common RooftopBrand new building ! Tree Lined Quiet Block With Herbert Von King Park on The Corner!Public transportation, shopping, great eateries such as Peaches, Saraghina and others charming pastries, coffee shops and more are all within walking distance as well!