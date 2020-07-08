All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 27 Van Buren St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
27 Van Buren St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

27 Van Buren St

27 Van Buren Street · (718) 923-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27 Van Buren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
doorman
Spacious apartment With High-end finishes W/D In Unit Balcony!* King Size Bedroom with expansive deep closet* Bathrooms with sparkling marble and heated floors!* Hardwood floor* Kitchen features built-in luxury Bosch refrigerator & dishwasher, stainless steel stove & microwave with Quartz counter tops* Surround sound speakers with Bluetooth connection* Washer & Dryer in unit* Mitsubishi Electric A/C* Walk In Closet* 9 ft ceiling* Floor to ceiling windows* Video intercom system* Private XL storage Space In Basement * Common RooftopBrand new building ! Tree Lined Quiet Block With Herbert Von King Park on The Corner!Public transportation, shopping, great eateries such as Peaches, Saraghina and others charming pastries, coffee shops and more are all within walking distance as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Van Buren St have any available units?
27 Van Buren St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 27 Van Buren St have?
Some of 27 Van Buren St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Van Buren St currently offering any rent specials?
27 Van Buren St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Van Buren St pet-friendly?
No, 27 Van Buren St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 27 Van Buren St offer parking?
No, 27 Van Buren St does not offer parking.
Does 27 Van Buren St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Van Buren St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Van Buren St have a pool?
No, 27 Van Buren St does not have a pool.
Does 27 Van Buren St have accessible units?
No, 27 Van Buren St does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Van Buren St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Van Buren St has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Van Buren St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Van Buren St has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 27 Van Buren St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity